New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,272 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,272 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.39% of Entegris worth $70,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Stock Up 1.7 %

ENTG stock opened at $126.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.04 and a 200 day moving average of $117.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 106.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.37 and a 52 week high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.64.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

