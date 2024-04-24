New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,368,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,284 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $51,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1,521.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $619,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KVUE opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

