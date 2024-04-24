PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $687,902,000 after buying an additional 78,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after buying an additional 1,575,930 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,906,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,835,000 after buying an additional 215,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in PayPal by 9.3% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,174,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $244,042,000 after buying an additional 355,411 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,205,765. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

