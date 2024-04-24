NACCO Industries (NC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $56.76 million for the quarter.
NACCO Industries Stock Up 0.4 %
NC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. 1,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,911. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $211.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.81.
NACCO Industries Cuts Dividend
Insider Activity
In other NACCO Industries news, SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $25,668.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,834 shares in the company, valued at $261,839.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NACCO Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
About NACCO Industries
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NACCO Industries
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- GE Aerospace is Ready for Liftoff After Strong Earnings
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- The Bottom is in For Tesla: Read This Before Buying the Bounce
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.