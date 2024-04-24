NACCO Industries (NC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $56.76 million for the quarter.

NACCO Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

NC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. 1,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,911. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $211.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.81.

NACCO Industries Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -16.45%.

In other NACCO Industries news, SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $25,668.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,834 shares in the company, valued at $261,839.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NACCO Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

