Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,583 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Copart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Copart by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.66. 1,238,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,565,178. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

