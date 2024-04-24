Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Trading Up 5.6%

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.73 and last traded at $61.72. Approximately 480,903 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 436,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.46.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Kemper Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,140,000 after purchasing an additional 852,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,125,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150,584 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kemper by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,441,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,827,000 after purchasing an additional 83,618 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Kemper by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,820,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after purchasing an additional 158,830 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

