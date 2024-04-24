Jennison Associates LLC Has $61.63 Million Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 286,189 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 3.20% of Huron Consulting Group worth $61,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HURN. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $872,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 61,777 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,892,000 after acquiring an additional 128,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $29,439.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,461.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 6,804 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $646,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $29,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,461.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,146,076. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

HURN stock opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average is $101.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.58. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.66 and a twelve month high of $113.31.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.71 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

