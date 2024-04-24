Jennison Associates LLC Sells 368,203 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 368,203 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.22% of Aptiv worth $56,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 16.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.3% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 123,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day moving average is $81.84. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.93.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

