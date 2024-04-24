iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $277.99 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $221.31 and a 12 month high of $288.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.02.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

