iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $902,000. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $508.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,621. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $513.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.45. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $435.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

