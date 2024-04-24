Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Innospec by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IOSP traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,778. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $131.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. Innospec had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David B. Jones sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $314,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,634.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David B. Jones sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $314,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,634.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.21, for a total transaction of $491,250.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,769,899.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,959 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Innospec

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.