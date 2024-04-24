Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.800-1.860 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.890-7.030 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of HLT traded up $8.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,208,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,467. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $134.43 and a 12-month high of $215.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.17.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.78.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

