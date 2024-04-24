Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 333 shares.The stock last traded at $32.45 and had previously closed at $30.36.
Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $524.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.30.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.74 million for the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Haverty Furniture Companies
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.