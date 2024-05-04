Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.54% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 152,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 114.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ILCB traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.77. 4,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,142. The company has a market capitalization of $874.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $55.47 and a one year high of $72.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.56.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

