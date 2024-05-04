Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Benchmark

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ ACLS traded up $4.81 on Friday, hitting $111.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,798. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.52.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.61 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 22.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.