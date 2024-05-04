Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 2,216 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

LYB traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.12. 1,506,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,830. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.67. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $106.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.