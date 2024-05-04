Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.84. 50,066,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,806,707. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $106.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3077 per share. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

