HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock Price Up 8.3% After Analyst Upgrade

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) traded up 8.3% on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $32.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. HashiCorp traded as high as $32.22 and last traded at $31.57. 11,625,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 351% from the average session volume of 2,578,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCP. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised HashiCorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $490,144.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,417.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $490,144.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,417.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,512.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 224,173 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,396 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,484,000 after buying an additional 999,671 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,353,000 after buying an additional 949,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after buying an additional 716,574 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 254,720 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in HashiCorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,112,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,934,000 after buying an additional 294,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.47 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

