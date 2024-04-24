Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $324,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after buying an additional 3,600,388 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,022 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $75,124,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 480.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,277 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $60,113,000 after purchasing an additional 413,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $210,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,432.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,143,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,805. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

