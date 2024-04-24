GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $520,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $442.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $413.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.92 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $424.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.10. The company has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

