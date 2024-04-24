GAMMA Investing LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,769 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,940,000 after buying an additional 1,547,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.42. 297,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,414. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.26 and its 200 day moving average is $307.11. The firm has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.23 and a 1 year high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

