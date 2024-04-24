GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 12,994 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 507,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,954,000 after purchasing an additional 97,165 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,418,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,598,000 after buying an additional 38,438 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MCHI stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.19. 1,336,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,935. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

