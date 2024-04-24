Financial Institutions (FISI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.12). Financial Institutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.29 million. On average, analysts expect Financial Institutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Financial Institutions Stock Up 2.1 %

Financial Institutions stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

FISI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Financial Institutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

