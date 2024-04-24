DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $406,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.96. 1,563,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,708. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.11.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

