Duality Advisers LP Trims Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,291 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.07% of MaxLinear worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 27.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on MaxLinear from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.09.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.06 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. Research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

