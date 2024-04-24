Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.21

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.21 and last traded at $66.13, with a volume of 24776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $194,520.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $2,132,063.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,752,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $194,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $25,804,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

