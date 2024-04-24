DeFiChain (DFI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.58 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, DeFiChain has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $56.20 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,130,201,565 coins and its circulating supply is 873,340,457 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

