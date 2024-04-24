Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Trading 13.6% Higher

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 172,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 97,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Corsa Coal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of C$35.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.42.

Get Corsa Coal alerts:

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Corsa Coal had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of C$58.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.7455 EPS for the current year.

Corsa Coal Company Profile

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal in the Asia, North America, South America, and Europe. The company is also involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. Its flagship mine is the Casselman Mine property with approximately 6.2 million tons of clean coking coal located in the Maryland, United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corsa Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsa Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.