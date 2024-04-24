Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 15,039 Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,039 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 285,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 617.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 112,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 97,161 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

Shares of UNG stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $830.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.16. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $32.32.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

