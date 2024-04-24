California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 33,346 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,877,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,346 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.61% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $133,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.