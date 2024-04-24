BitShares (BTS) Market Capitalization Hits $9.99 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $9.99 million and approximately $137,124.62 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001020 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000912 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000657 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,329,357 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

