Berenberg Bank Boosts Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Price Target to GBX 210

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microlise Group Price Performance

Shares of SAAS traded up GBX 3.45 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 169.95 ($2.10). 7,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.06 million, a PE ratio of 16,995.00 and a beta of 0.37. Microlise Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.04 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178 ($2.20). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 142.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 117.03.

Microlise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Microlise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,000.00%.

About Microlise Group

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

Featured Stories

