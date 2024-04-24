Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 95.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Analog Devices by 30.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 9.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 402,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,434,000 after acquiring an additional 36,080 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.9% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 4.1 %

Analog Devices stock traded up $7.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,974,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,821. The company has a market capitalization of $98.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $204.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

