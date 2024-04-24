Algorand (ALGO) Price Up 30.9% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.80 billion and $596.07 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00057889 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00021865 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00013128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,138,105,314 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

