Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Reduces Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 38.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 103,900.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.06.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total transaction of $5,490,713.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,909.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,219 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WSM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.51. The stock had a trading volume of 741,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,715. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.69. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $319.78.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

