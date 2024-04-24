5,969 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Bought by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,447 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,035,000 after acquiring an additional 882,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,234,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,773,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.40. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.