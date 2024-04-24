Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 20,418.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $140.09 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $148.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.54.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $380,847.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,652,829.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,994 shares of company stock worth $25,806,409 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.