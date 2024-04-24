Demars Financial Group LLC Has $14.92 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 593,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF comprises 8.0% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $14,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 282,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

