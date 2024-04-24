5,445 Shares in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $72,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,886,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,736,670.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,884,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,874,640.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,886,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,736,670.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

FB Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.15. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens cut their target price on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

