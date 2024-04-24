4,225 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,253. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

