1900 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,268 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104,407 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6,797.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,635,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568,457 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,395 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,188,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,408 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS Group stock opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.228 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.00%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

