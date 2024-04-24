1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,738 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7,616.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $135,455.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $135,455.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,746 over the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

AFG opened at $129.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.25. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.79. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $137.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.26%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

