RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.53 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 619.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,899 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.92.

NYSE:IBM opened at $182.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.59. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

