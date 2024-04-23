PDS Planning Inc Has $606,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 619.6% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44,899 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 983.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 349,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,130,000 after acquiring an additional 317,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.23.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $168.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.59.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.