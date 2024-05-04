Insider Selling: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel Sells 1,956 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $36,987.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,252 shares in the company, valued at $61,495.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John R. Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, John R. Moore sold 8,029 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $160,660.29.

On Wednesday, February 7th, John R. Moore sold 17,993 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $359,860.00.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

EWTX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 545,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,988. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,181 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 651,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 178,313 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,078,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,586,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,586,000.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

