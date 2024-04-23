Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $606,000 Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1,127.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,475,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,677 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 891,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after acquiring an additional 441,995 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 502,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,073,000 after acquiring an additional 298,673 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 454,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,980,000 after acquiring an additional 211,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.55. 913,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.69.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CF. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

