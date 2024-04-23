LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $14,000,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after purchasing an additional 815,083 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,001,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,426,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 390.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 62,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.82.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.1 %
LYB stock opened at $100.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.29. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $106.69.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.
LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.28%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
