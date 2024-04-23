Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 13,169.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.94.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded down $7.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $301.31. 3,549,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,630. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $221.76 and a 12-month high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.39.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

