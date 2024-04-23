JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $273.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Equifax from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Get Equifax alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EFX

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $218.93 on Friday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.05 and a 200-day moving average of $232.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.