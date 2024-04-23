Head-To-Head Analysis: Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) and CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO)

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) and Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CISO Global and Freight Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CISO Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Freight Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

40.1% of CISO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.8% of CISO Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CISO Global and Freight Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CISO Global -140.61% -260.24% -125.87% Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CISO Global and Freight Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CISO Global $57.06 million 0.24 -$80.23 million N/A N/A Freight Technologies $25.89 million 0.09 -$8.19 million N/A N/A

Freight Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CISO Global.

Volatility and Risk

CISO Global has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freight Technologies has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. Its cybersecurity services include security managed, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, data backup, and cybersecurity training services. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform that offers truckload freight services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

